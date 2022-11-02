Rishi Sunak defends UK government's handling of channel migrants

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (November 2) defended how the government handled Channel migrants. Sunak's remarks come amid building tensions to address the deteriorating conditions at a processing centre in southeast England.

The UK prime minister did admit that not enough asylum claims are being processed, but he promised to fix the system, stating channel crossings were a 'serious and escalating problem.'

Sunak noted that his government is taking "significant action" in order to improve conditions at a site for handling asylum seekers in Manston in Kent. It is the same place which was described last week as "pretty wretched" by David Neal, who is the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration.

While speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons, Sunak responded to questions from Sir Keir Starmer as the Labour leader accused the government they have lost control, and also asked to replace Suella Braverman with a "proper home secretary".

Mentioning all the steps taken by the government, Sunak highlighted that since September 30 there are more hotels with four and a half thousand new beds, he said a senior general to control the situation at Manston has been appointed, and also increased the number of staff there.

"These are significant steps to demonstrate that we are getting a grip on this system. But this is a serious and escalating problem. We will make sure that we control our borders, and we will always do it fairly and compassionately because that's the right thing," said Sunak.

Reports suggest that over 4,000 people stay at the centre, but in fact, the unit can only hold just 1,600 when it was built but the numbers have increased to more than double that.

Last week, Sunak's office said he had discussed the issue of clandestine migration across the Channel with French President Emmanuel Macron. A record number of nearly 40,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Britain via small boats so far this year.

Sunak said that an "unprecedented" amount of people are arriving in the UK illegally. Slamming the Opposition, Sunak said that Labour opposes every measure the government has put through. He said that it is "not serious about this problem".

