GCHQ, MI5and MI6 alter hiring rules. Will recruit non-British parentage spies

Britain's intelligence agencies viz. GCHQ, MI5 and MI6 have introduced a significant change in their spy recruitment policies. Reportedly, the three intelligence agencies will also be hiring spies that do not have British parentage.

Stating the rule change was meant to reflect diversity, the agencies made a joint statement.

“We perform best in our mission to keep the nation safe and further the UK’s interests when we reflect the diversity of the country we serve,” said a spokesperson on behalf of the agencies.

“By recruiting people from the widest possible range of backgrounds, we can innovate, challenge established ways of thinking and welcome the very brightest and best people to join us."

It added that the earlier rule, "stopped brilliant people from applying to work with us," and that, "removing this blanket rule means that all British citizens who apply for jobs in our agencies can now be assessed on their abilities and not where their parents are from.”

Notably, the previous rule meant that a prospective candidate needed to have at least one British parent or the parents had to have citizenship from an approved country.

The previously approved list of nationalities for applicants' parents included:

British Overseas Territory

British Subject and British national (overseas)

British Overseas Citizen

British Protected Person

Citizenship of a country of the Commonwealth

A country in the European Economic Area (EEA)

Citizenship of the United States of America (USA)

The new rules suggest that the agencies are moving with the times and making sure that the workplace remains inclusive. In 2016, MI5 was recognised for its diversity efforts after being voted as the country's most gay-friendly employer by a charity.

(With inputs from agencies)



