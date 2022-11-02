Is UK government working on 'war gamed' emergency plans to tackle energy blackouts?

This coming winter will be difficult for Europe amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, but for the United Kingdom, it might be worse as the country faces several crises.

As the nation looks for political stability, economic status continues to be a concerning issue for the policymakers because reports state that amid a cost-of-living crisis, Brits could be plunged into darkness this winter with the coldest months yet to come.

But how is the government planning to address the issue? As seen by the British media outlet The Guardian, official documents show that the authorities have "war gamed" emergency plans to cope with energy blackouts lasting up to seven days.

This comes amid growing fears over the security of supply this winter during a potential national power outage. The report mentioned that the documents were marked "official sensitive" and they warned that in a "reasonable worst-case scenario" all major sectors such as; transport, food and water supply, communications and energy, could be "severely disrupted" for up to a week.

The document also underlined that in case of such a scenario, the government will give priority to food, water and shelter to young and elderly people.

Guardian report mentioned that the country might experience a blackout for a week. Meanwhile, a BBC report also said the same thing as it reported quoting National Grid that the blackouts would be the last resort this winter if energy supplies stop or run low.

UK National Grid's boss, John Pettigrew, told BBC that it assumed that the UK would have enough supplies to meet heating and lighting demand this winter, but short rolling power cuts were a possibility.

Pettigrew told BBC: "There could be energy shortfalls in the UK and we will manage that very carefully. This isn't a time for people to panic."

"Most importantly what we're doing is making sure that the infrastructure that we have and the networks are robust and ready for the winter, and I've got thousands of engineers making sure that the network is ready for whatever weather we see over the winter," he added.

The report mentioned that the UK government is currently stress-testing Programme Yarrow, which is a confidential plan to address power outages that will impact millions of households.

