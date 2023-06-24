‘Right time to invest, grow with India,’ PM Modi tells top American CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum held at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, emphasising the plethora of opportunities available in India's growth story for the United States. He commended the remarkable scale and pace of development in India and extended a warm invitation to business leaders to invest in the country, asserting that the time is ripe for such endeavours. PM Modi also highlighted the solid foundation laid by the India-US relationship for businesses, stressing the need for leaders and professionals to maximise its potential.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi underscored the mutually beneficial nature of the partnership between India and America, asserting that it would benefit the people of both countries. “The partnership between India and America will only benefit the people of both countries. In the last 3 days, many historic steps have been taken to strengthen this partnership. India and America are moving forward as the most reliable partners,” PM Modi said.

Drawing a parallel between the driving forces behind India's success and the American dream, PM Modi emphasised that the aspiration of Indians mirrors the ambition that propels the United States. He revealed that private consumption in India's GDP is currently at its highest point in 15 years, underscoring the potential for further growth.

Reflecting on his four-day visit to the United States, including meetings with President Biden, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the partnership between India and the US, describing it as a relationship rooted not only in convenience but in conviction, compassion, and a shared commitment to a better future.

“I am now even more confident that our partnership can change the fortunes of the world of the 21st century, said PM Narendra Modi,” PM Modi said at the event.

He pointed to India's successful battle against the COVID-19 pandemic as a testament to the nation's potential, particularly in the post-pandemic world where economies, inflation, and supply chains face significant challenges. Despite these hurdles, India is currently experiencing a growth rate of over 7%, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of its economy.

“During my visit to the US, I was eagerly waiting for this event. You all are the strong pillars of the development journey of the US. Be it the Congressmen, business leaders, doctors, engineers or scientists - all of you have brought the US to this height with your hardwork. You are a part of the American dream. You have lived the American dream,” the PM said.