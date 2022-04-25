Research suggests legal protection for space to protect its environment from space debris and light pollution

A research paper, which was published in Nature Astronomy, suggested that the space should receive special legal protection in order to preserve and protect its environment from debris and light pollution.

The study noted that there has been an increase in the volume of debris in the low orbital space – the name given to the region around 100 miles above the planet – and it has resulted in light pollution which is causing problems for the astronomers when it comes to viewing the space.

The Edinburgh University research is being treated as reference in an ongoing case before the US Court of Appeal with the goal to get legal protection for the space environment.

According to the study, there has been a rise in the number of satellite mega constellations with a huge number of satellites operating in the low orbital space. With most of them being utilised for various purposes, there is also a danger to pieces of debris potentially damaging a satellite.

As a result, the researchers have requested the authorities to draft a legal framework for the conservation of the space environment after taking space constellations into consideration.

“We are standing on a watershed in history. We can cheaply launch huge numbers of satellites and use them to the benefit of life on Earth – but this comes at a cost. As well as damaging stargazing, the space industry may be shooting itself in the foot," Professor Andy Lawrence, Regius Professor of Astronomy, University of Edinburgh Institute for Astronomy and lead author told The Scotsman.

Professor Lawrence was called as an expert witness during the ongoing legal case in the United States.

