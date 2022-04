What are his new promises?

This time, Macron's chief pitch is continuity and steady leadership at a time of crises, not least during the Covid pandemic and in response to rocketing inflation and to the war in Ukraine.

He says his political positioning is "neither left, nor right" and his programme borrows from both sides of the traditional divide.

From the left's toolbox are his proposals to raise the minimum level of pensions, hire more people for the health service, and to make gender equality and tackling school harassment priorities.

From the right come promises of more tax cuts for companies, of thousands more police officers and judges, and a rise in the retirement age, currently at 62, to help reduce the pension system's massive debt.

He also vowed that 140 million trees would be planted, and that he would put his next prime minister "directly in charge of the ecology plan."

