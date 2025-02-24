A new study by Jisc, the UK’s higher education digital agency, has found that UK universities have produced more national leaders than any other country. In 2022, UK institutions educated 50 world leaders, ahead of the US (41), Russia (14), and France (six). Despite this global influence, UK universities are struggling financially, as reported by The Guardian.

Oxford and LSE lead the way

The University of Oxford has educated the most leaders, with 36 heads of state or government since 1990. The London School of Economics (LSE) follows with 24, while other University of London institutions educate 16. The University of Manchester and the University of Cambridge each produced 13 leaders.

Notable alumni include Finland’s President Alexander Stubb (LSE) and Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne (Manchester). Namibia’s first female president-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, studied at Keele University.

University influence through education

UK universities also attract monarchs. Japan’s Emperor Naruhito studied at Oxford, where his research on Thames navigation was highly praised.

Vivienne Stern, head of Universities UK, said that studying in the UK shapes leaders and strengthens the country’s global influence.

Financial challenges threaten universities

Despite their success, UK universities are facing financial difficulties. Rising costs, lower international student applications, and stagnant tuition fees are forcing job cuts and course closures. A recent fee increase from £9,250 to £9,535 is seen as inadequate.

Jisc’s CEO, Heidi Fraser-Krauss, acknowledged the sector’s struggles but highlighted its lasting global influence. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the government is taking steps to improve university funding. She said, “Our latest research demonstrates the unrivalled impact of UK higher education across the world. Despite recent challenges, UK universities should remain upbeat that students who have studied in the UK are having in impact as statespeople across the world.”