Rescue dog, 'NOT three racoons in a suit,' and 100 more candidates sign-up for Toronto mayoral election race

In February, Toronto's three-term mayor John Tory resigned after a controversy shook the foundations of his reputation. Vying to replace Tory as the next mayor is a rescue dog and a candidate who promises that he is "definitely a real man and NOT three raccoons in a trench coat".

The mayoral race is interesting, to say the least.

Now, you might wonder what a dog stands for. Molly, the seven-year-old rescue dog's most significant concern as per her owner Toby Heaps, is the city's use of winter road salt. This, as per Heaps, hurts her paws.

Molly's owner as per the Guardian is her stand-in for the elections. Talking to reporters, Heaps said that a victory for the rescue dog could mean big things and that it could lead to more "civilised discourse" during council meetings.

"You’ve probably noticed when you have an animal in the room, people are more human," he quipped.

The "definitely a man, and NOT three raccoons in a trench coat" candidate is actually a grade 12 student, Meir Straus.

Meir, the candidate with a sense of humour says his focus will be on "housing, transportation, elections, city infrastructure, inflation, diversity, roads, hospitals, safety, crime, garbage, raccoons, weed-smell, roundabouts, organ-shortages, Canada geese, God, labour, street preachers, hipsters, uncomfortable benches, parkettes, speed bumps, and the inappropriate use of the word 'muck'."

His campaign website says "Vote Meir (pronounced Mayor) for Mayor: This job has my name on it."

Meir in his own words "has the vision that Toronto needs," and since at eighteen-year-old, he is the youngest candidate "So he's unlikely to die in office."

What's more, because he's not married, "he can't have any affairs" like the previous mayor.

Three-time mayor John Tory had to abruptly resign in February of this year after news of an extramarital affair with a former staff member made the headlines. In his stead, the deputy mayor, Jennifer McKelvie, has served as interim mayor. However, McKelvie isn't planning on running for the by-elections.

Voting begins on June 8th and will run till June 13th, while the election day is 26 June and there are a total of 102 registered mayoral candidates.

Among the election frontrunners is Olivia Chow, the third choice in the 2014 elections. Also in the race are former provincial lawmaker Mitzie Hunter, councillors Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford and Josh Matlow and former police chief Mark Saunders.

