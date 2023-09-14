Republican Senator Mitt Romney announces retirement, blasts ‘demagogue’ Donald Trump

Republican Senator from Utah Mitt Romney has said that he will not be running for re-election after his Senate term ends in January 2025.

In a video posted on social media platform X, the 76-year-old said that it is time to focus on the new generation of leaders as he will be in his mid-80s if he is elected to a second term.

"They are the ones who need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in," he said on Wednesday (Sept 13).

Later in an interview to the Washington Post, Romney recalled his young leaders remark as he condemned the party for relying on “populist demagogue” Donald Trump.

“It’s pretty clear that the party is inclined to a populist demagogue message,” he said.

The 2024 elections would be seeing a fierce battle between 80-year-old Joe Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump.

Want young leaders to take up reign

Romney, who ran for president in 2012 against Barack Obama, said that neither leaders have led their parties to confront issues facing the country.

"Political motivations too often impede the solutions that these challenges demand," he said in the video.

"The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership."

“We’re probably going to have either Trump or Biden as our next president. And Biden is unable to lead on important matters and Trump is unwilling to lead on important matters,” he told Washington Post.

Romney, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, is the only Republican who voted former president in his 2020 impeachment trial. He was also one of several Republican senators who voted in favour of impeachment during the second trial following the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Romney admitted that Trump remains the de-facto leader of the Republican Party, but urged the party to move on from the former president in the future.

Also read | Luxury cruise ship remains grounded in Greenland with help days away

"There's no question the Republican Party today is in the shadow of Donald Trump. He is the leader of the greatest portion of the Republican Party," Romney said. "I represent a small wing of the Republican Party. If you will, I call it the wise wing of the Republican Party and I don't believe we're going away."

"I believe we'll see a resurgence and come back in the leadership of the party," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)