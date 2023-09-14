Luxury cruise ship remains grounded in Greenland with help days away

The luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people remained stuck in a remote Greenland location on Wednesday (September 13) as the tide failed to lift it. The Danish military's Joint Arctic Command (JAC) said the 104-metre (341-foot) Ocean Explorer needed more help from the tide to be lifted out of the position it is currently stuck in.

A large trawler attempted to pull the cruise ship during the tide but ultimately failed in the pursuit. Photos taken by the Danish military showed the cruise ship standing still in calm waters with the sun shining.

"The crew and passengers are in a difficult situation, but under the circumstances the atmosphere on the ship is good and everyone on board is doing well," the JAC said.

The JAC added that it was in contact with nearby ships to see whether they would be able to help free the Ocean Explorer.

What happened to the cruise ship?

The ship ran aground earlier this week while touring the Alpefjord National Park, some 1,400 km (870 miles) northeast of Greenland's capital Nuuk, where the nearest rescue vessel is still days away. The cause of the accident remains unknown at this stage.

"The Ocean Explorer ran aground Monday in the Alpefjord northeast of Greenland and has been unable to refloat itself," said Camilla Schouw Broholm, spokeswoman for the Arctic Command.

"There are no injuries and the vessel has not sustained any damage. Our operations centre made contact with the ship. There are 206 passengers and crew on board," she added.

Notably, Aurora Expeditions’, an Australia-based cruise operator which runs the cruise ship charged as much as $33,000 from the passengers for the trip, according to the New York Post. The three-week cruise left on September 1 and was due to return to port on September 22.

While the ship remains stuck, the problems are on the rise aboard as several cases of COVID-19 have been reported on board, among the mostly elderly passengers.

“We do have a couple of cases of COVID, but there’s a doctor on board,” Steven Fraser, a retired Aussie travelling with his wife told Australian news outlets.

Notably, Greenland, with a population of just 57,000, situated in the North Atlantic Ocean, attracts tourists with its rugged landscape and a vast ice cap that covers much of the island.

(With inputs from agencies)