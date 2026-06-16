/A rift within Trump admin? Report claims CIA director, top officials doubt Iran’s commitment to peace deal

CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly warned US President Donald Trump and other senior officials in the administration that Iran is not necessarily willing to make nuclear concessions despite reaching a peace deal between Washington and Tehran. The development has raised doubts on Iran’s willingness to commit to the deal that led to the “permanent” end of the conflict that has shaken the Middle East and disrupted global energy supply. The peace agreement between Iran and the United States was announced on Sunday (Jun 14) after more than three months of tensions in the Gulf.

According to an Axios report, citing sources, Ratcliffe has expressed scepticism based on evidence gathered by the US intelligence agencies. The report further suggested a rift within the administration, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth had also expressed concerns, raising questions on the memorandum of understanding (MoU). On the other hand, Vice President Vance and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have advocated for it, the report added.

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What did the report reveal?

Reportedly, there were a series of high-level meetings held between the US president and his advisors before the deal was announced. During those meetings, Trump and his top officials discussed intel that suggested that the way Iranian officials were discussing the deal among themselves was inconsistent with what they were telling the mediators and the US, the report added.

“The intelligence reflects that the Iranian intentions are not in line with their commitments under the deal,” Axios quoted a source as saying.

In response to the report, a White House official said, “President Trump listens to all opinions on any given issue – but everyone understands he is the final decision-maker.”

Trump officials to hold talks with Iranians

The report added that Vance, Witkoff and Kushner are expected to meet with Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday to discuss the next elements of the deal, which are to be worked out in line with the MoU.