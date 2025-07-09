/RELEASE IMRAN KHAN NOW: The movement that could shake Pakistan govt to its core is led by his sons Sulaiman and Qasim Khan

"Release Imran Khan" movement: Pakistan, as well as its diaspora, are witnessing a mass movement for the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader's UK-based sons, Sulaiman and Qasim Khan, are at the forefront of this movement. This is significant as his sons had not been active in politics. The movement, which started with protests across Pakistan and abroad, has the potential to shake the Pakistani government to its core. Here is what you should know.

Imran Khan's sister announces nationwide movement to free him

Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, announced on Tuesday (July 8) that the PTI would launch a nationwide protest after the Islamic month of Muharram. The protest will see significant escalation on August 5, the day that marks two years of Khan’s incarceration, and thereafter.

Aleema also said that Sulaiman and Qasim would actively participate, showing a personal commitment to their father’s cause.

'Uprising is the only way out': Imran Khan has refused negotiations

Imran Khan has ruled out negotiations with the government, and stressed that a public uprising is the only way forward. He has exhausted most of his legal paths to release, having also faced judicial setbacks such as the recent Supreme Court ruling that denied PTI its reserved seats in National Assembly, the Pakistani parliament.

The younger Khans' involvement will add a new dimension to the campaign, invigorating party workers and supporters at home and abroad.

What is the PTI demanding?

PTI is demanding Imran Khan's release. In jail since August 2023, the founder of PTI faces multiple charges, including corruption and anti-terrorism violations. Khan and his supporters claim that the charges are politically motivated. The movement to release Imran Khan is backed by Khan’s family and PTI supporters. It will challenge the authority of the Shehbaz Sharif government and demand justice.





Sulaiman and Qasim: How will Imran Khan's sons take part in the movement to free their father?

Sulaiman and Qasim Khan, Imran Khan's sons with his first wife, Jemima Goldsmith, are based out of London. In recent months, the duo broke their silence to advocate for his release.

They spoke about the inhumane prison conditions of Khan, including solitary confinement and the lack of basic rights like access to lawyers, family, or electricity.

In a long interview aired on YouTube in May, Sulaiman and Qasim publicly appealed to global leaders like the US President Donald Trump to intervene in the matter.

They urged international pressure on the Pakistani government to secure the release of their father. The young Khans, who had stayed away from politics, accused the Pakistani government of suppressing dissent.

The brothers will be visiting the US and engage with human rights groups and raising awareness about alleged injustices against Khan. They are expected to join the protest movement in person in Pakistan at some point.

Why is Imran Khan in jail?

Khan, 72, in jail over several cases, will be finishing two years behind bars this August. From terrorism to corruption, some 150 cases have been slapped against him. Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi were again sentenced to prison in January in the al-Qadir Trust case. That case is about bribes allegedly taken by Khan's government from real estate businessman Malik Riaz Hussain of the Bahria Town Ltd, in exchange for legalising laundered money amounting to some 50 billion Pakistani rupees, which the UK authorities had returned to Pakistan.