/Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan's bail plea in May 9 cases

A Pakistani court on Tuesday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan's petitions seeking post-arrest bail in eight terrorism cases related to the May 9 riots. Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, is booked in several cases in Lahore in connection with the May 9, 2023, violence, including for allegedly inciting his supporters to attack government and military buildings, which erupted after his arrest by paramilitary Rangers from the Islamabad High Court premises.

"The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected all bail petitions filed by the founder of PTI in connection with eight cases related to the May 9, 2023 cases, including Jinnah House/Lahore Corps Commander House attack and arson incidents," a court official told PTI.

A two-member Bench of the LHC headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi announced the verdict on the bail petitions filed by Mr. Khan in eight cases.

The Bench reserved its judgment on Monday after concluding the hearing. The eight cases include the Jinnah House attack, the Askari Tower attack, the burning of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PTI-N) office, the setting of Shadman police station on fire, the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House, and arson at Sherpao Bridge.