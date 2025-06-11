Jailed PTI chief Imran Khan calls for nationwide protest against 'anti-people' budget

Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan has called for a protest across the country against the federal budget, which he described as "anti-people" and destructive to the nation's economy.

The imprisoned former prime minister relayed his message through his sisters, Aleema Khan and Noreen Khan, following their visit to him at Adiala Jail.

Addressing the reporters outside, Aleema said that Imran Khan is of the view that the new budget will again put the burden on two of the biggest segments of society, the salaried class and farmers.

She alleged that unlike that, the PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the way to present a tax-free budget for the relief of the people.

Khan, through his sisters, urged the nation to prepare for a movement of protest. “There will be protests across the country,” Aleema said, adding that Imran sees his imprisonment as a sacrifice for the people and believes the Constitution was undermined after the 26th Amendment.



Reasserting his authority over party decisions, Khan reportedly said, “I am still the head of the party. No budget can be finalised without my input.” According to Aleema, Imran has instructed KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to ensure PTI’s economic team is consulted on the federal budget, but the government is avoiding this out of fear.

She also referenced Imran saying that even the IMF has suggested that the government bring the opposition on board, particularly PTI, during budget talks.

