LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan Govt blocks Imran Khan-led PTI's YouTube channel & 26 other channels
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 19:30 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 19:30 IST
Pakistan Govt blocks Imran Khan-led PTI's YouTube channel & 26 other channels
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 19:30 IST

Pakistan Govt blocks Imran Khan-led PTI's YouTube channel & 26 other channels

The Pakistan government has intensified its crackdown on dissent, blocking Imran Khan-led PTI's YouTube channel and banning 26 others. Watch for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos