/From Temba Bavuma to Imran Khan, meet 5 Oldest Captains to win an ICC Trophy

Cricket has had heroes from all walks of life, but there were those for whom the success came late. Here’s a look at the five oldest captains to win an ICC trophy.
Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan is the oldest skipper to win an ICC trophy. At 39 years and 172 days, he led the Pakistan men’s ODI team to their first and only 50-over World Cup win during the 1992 edition in Australia. Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final at the MCG. Imran scored 72 in the first innings and returned with a wicket during the chase.
India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma was 37 years and 313 days old when he helped the Men in Blue lift their record third ICC Champions Trophy title in February 2025. India beat New Zealand in the finale, where Rohit top-scored (76) during the chase.
A few months after the home ODI WC, the Rohit-led Indian Team ended their ICC trophy drought with a crunch win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, winning the contest by seven runs. Though Rohit departed early (9), his captaincy was top-notch in the must-win game, helping his team cross the winning line.
Perhaps the greatest of his time, West Indies legend Brian Lara is the fourth-oldest player to lead his team to an ICC title. Captaining the Windies during the 2004 Champions Trophy in England, Lara guided his team to their first CT title, beating the hosts by two wickets. The batting giant was 35 years and 146 days old at that time.
The latest addition to the list is South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma, who led his team to its maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title aged 35 years and 72 days. The Proteas won their second ICC trophy and the first since 1998, after beating the defending champions Australia in the summit clash at the Lord’s.