/
Videos
/
Imran Khan vs Pakistani government over budget, former PM slams budget from jail
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 11, 2025, 14:36 IST
| Updated:
Jun 11, 2025, 14:36 IST
Videos
Jun 11, 2025, 14:36 IST
Imran Khan vs Pakistani government over budget, former PM slams budget from jail
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has sharply criticised the new budget from jail, intensifying his political clash with the ruling government.
