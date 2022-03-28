'Refrain from publishing': Russia warns media, says don't report interview with Zelensky

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, hopes are hanging over peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to several Russian media publications to share his points.

However, the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor told Russian media on Sunday (March 27) to refrain from reporting an interview, which was done.

The media regulator further warned that the outlets could be subject to investigation and action could be taken against them if they broadcast the chat.

Roskomnadzor released a short statement on social media and also posted it on its website. The statement mentioned that a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelensky.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said. It did not give a reason for its warning or didn't reveal any details.

During the interaction, Ukraine Zelensky said that Russian demand for Ukrainian neutrality was being closely looked at by Kyiv's negotiators.

While speaking with Russian journalists, Zelensky accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of dragging out negotiations and prolonging the conflict.

Zelensky said, "We have to come to an agreement with the President of the Russian Federation. But to reach an agreement, he has to get up from where he is and come and meet me."

Negotiations to end more than a month of fighting in Ukraine have focused on Ukraine staying out of NATO, disarmament and security guarantees. The two sides are due to meet for the second round of face-to-face talks next week in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies)