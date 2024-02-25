Reddit storm erupts as employee walks out on boss for saying ‘f*** off’

In the fast-paced world of social media, where every frustration finds a platform, one Reddit user has ignited a firestorm by sharing their jaw-dropping resignation tale. Under the handle CrazieIrish, the user revealed how they took a stand against workplace toxicity by quitting on the spot after their boss dropped a F-bomb.

Detailing the dramatic encounter, the Redditor disclosed, "Work from home. I had to call him for support of a new computer to get access. He was not happy I hadn't set up the computer in my free time to get it ready. Told me to fuck off when I said I wasn't doing it for free. Told him I quit as soon as he told me to fuck off for the last time."

This move swiftly made waves on the internet, amassing over 31,000 upvotes within a mere 12 hours. Netizens flooded the comments section with a mix of support and amusement.

One commenter cleverly quipped, "Seriously should have written 'Thank you for your feedback, Anthony, I've decided to follow your advice and f*** off, effective immediately.'" So, I Quit My Job

byu/CrazieIrish inantiwork × Voices of empathy and solidarity with the employee also emerged in the comments section.

"Now take a good rest, my friend," urged one sympathiser. Another wrote, "Well done and enjoy your freedom."

Yet, underlying the viral sensation, a sobering reality also appeared to linger. As one Reddit user lamented, "My only thing with quitting like that is that the people who pushed you to do it really don't care and/or are happy afterwards. In my ideal situation, they are screwed with my departure."

"Well yeah there's no fall out because they don't care, just gonna pull up the resumes on file and replace you," yet another user commented. "Mature, level-headed people don't send emails like this from an Xbox and then take a picture up post on Reddit," said one user.