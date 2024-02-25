South Carolina man convicted in first-of-its-kind federal trial for killing transgender woman

In a first-of-its-kind federal trial, a South Carolina man Daqua Lameek Ritter has been found guilty of the murder of a transgender woman Dime Doe, marking the first such conviction in the country for a hate crime based on gender identity. Following several hours of deliberation, jurors convicted Ritter for the hate crime in the killing of the woman back in 2019.

Ritter was also found guilty of obstructing justice and using a firearm in connection with the killing. He now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, with a sentencing date yet to be scheduled.

Brook Andrews, the first assistant United States attorney for the District of South Carolina, remarked, “It stands as a testament to our commitment to prosecute these crimes. It also stands as a reminder that Dime’s life mattered. It’s a tremendous result for us and the people in that community.”

According to court documents, Ritter, a New York City native, had developed a close relationship with Dime while visiting his grandmother in Allendale, South Carolina.

Dime, who grew up in Allendale and worked as a hairdresser, was 24 at the time of her death.

Prosecutors argued that Ritter became enraged after Ms. Doe made their relationship public, leading to mockery from his friends. Witnesses testified that he threatened to harm Doe as a result.

The prosecution presented evidence that Ritter lured Doe to a remote area in Allendale and shot her three times in the head before disposing of evidence. He also repeatedly lied to investigators.

Responding to the verdict, one of Ritter’s defence lawyers, Joshua Kendrick, acknowledged their disappointment, highlighting what he perceived as inconsistencies in the government’s case.

Watch | American startup turns muscle cars into EVs × However, he expressed respect for the jury’s decision, stating, “They reached a verdict that we respect, even though we’re disappointed about it.”

While federal officials have prosecuted hate crimes based on gender identity before, this case marks the first murder trial. In 2017, a man from Mississippi accepted a 49-year prison term through a plea agreement after confessing to the murder of a 17-year-old transgender woman.