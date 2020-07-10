Rebel groups in Myanmar have China's backing: Report

In the recent years, China has tried to tighten its grip on Myanmar. Myanmar's national debt stands at $10 billion, out of which they owe $4 billion to China.

Reportedly, Myanmar has to pay China $500 million annually.

To impose its influence on Myanmar, the dragon is extending support to the armed groups in the country. The United Wa State Army (UWSA), which is the largest ethnic armed group in Myanmar, has received Chinese money, as well as, gunships.

A Chinese businessman gave this group as much as $1.5 billion and the funding came from a Ponzi scheme. That businessman defrauded nearly a million Chinese investors, who lost nearly $7.6 million.



Even Chinese state-owned banks have helped rebel groups in Myanmar. Chinese nationals were accused of funding the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army. This is a communist-inspired armed group.

The group was able to complete a crowd-funding campaign to raise the money for military activities against Myanmar's government.



This group used a WeChat account to collect funds worth over $500,000. Payments made by Chinese citizens were allegedly held in Chinese banks.



The dragon’s move could de-stabilize Myanmar, and hence, the Myanmar military has now called out China for supporting the rebel groups in the country.

Last month, Myanmar military spokesperson Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun had revealed that Arkan Army was backed by China. The Arkan Army has been declared a terrorist organisation by Myanmar.

China is using insurgent groups as bargaining chips just to ensure that Naypyidaw honours the belt and road deal. The dragon's tactics pose a direct threat to Indian interests in Myanmar.



