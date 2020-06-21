Reading stabbings: Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah named as suspect in UK terror attack

File photo. Photograph:( Others )
Khairi Saadallah is a 25-year-old Libyan refugee who was granted asylum in the UK, British media reported.
He is a 25-year-old Libyan refugee who was granted asylum in the UK, British media reported. He was detained by police in Forbury Gardens.
British police said Sunday they were treating a stabbing spree in which alone assailant killed three people in a park in the southern English city of Reading as a "terrorism incident".
"Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night (20/6), has now been declared a terrorist incident," Thames Valley Police said in a statement.
Earlier, the assailant was suspected to be a part of Black Lives Matter campaign. But according to the organisers, the peaceful protest ended nearly two hours before the incident at 7 pm. Crowds who attended had dispersed without any trouble.
Thames Valley Police said: “There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today.”
(With inputs from agencies)