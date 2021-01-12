R&A and others declare no more golf championships at Trump Turnberry course

As Donald Trump's presidency is itching to its much-awaited closure, his favourite golfing world seems to be breaking up with him too — especially after the controversial Capitol riots that took place last week.

In a first, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) has announced hthat it has no plans to host any further golf championships at teh famous Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

Also read| Ahead of Biden's inauguration, Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future," the R&A said in a statement adding the championship will not return unless the controversies die. "We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances."

In additon to this, the PGA of America has also cancelled plans of hosting the 2022 PGA Championship at the Trump National at Bedminster, New Jersey, USA claiming associating with Trump would be bad for the organisation's reputation, especially after the Capitol riots and the impending impeachment of the outgoing President.

Also read| FBI warns armed Trump supporters could hold protests in all 50 states

"It became clear to us that our brand was at stake," PGA of America chief executive officer Seth Waugh told local gold channels. "We thought we were putting at risk that mission if we were to hold the tournament at Trump Bedminster."

New Jersey's Trump Bedminster had hosted the 2017 US Women's Open, despite several protests outside the club that year, and was also awarded the 2022 PGA in 2014 by the PGA of America. However, now after the club pulled out of the event's venue, the deccision is being labelled as 'politically motivated' by Trump's aids and supporters.

Also read| Days after Capitol riots, Donald trump and Mike Pence meet in Oval Office

"Right now in the country almost anybody views any decision being made as political," PGA of America president Jim Richerson said. "We tried to take politics out of it and just get back and focus on our brand and what's best for the game of golf. We all believe it was the right decision."

Several golf stars have also retaced their support and have hinted on never playing with the tainted President again. "I probably wouldn't, no," said Rory McIlroy, a professional golfer. "The day that I did spend with him and others was very enjoyable. He's very charismatic and was nice to everyone... That doesn't mean I agree with everything — or, in fact, anything — that he says."