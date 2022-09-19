Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral: Complete schedule including order of service

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away on August 8 at the age of 96. She will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday and it will be attended by leaders from all corners of the world. A look at the full schedule of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral -

6:30 AM GMT: The doors of Westminster Hall, the part of the House of Parliament where the Queen was lying in state, will be closed to the public completely.

10:44 AM GMT: The coffin will leave for Westminster Abbey with the royal procession. Both sides of the road will be lined with members of the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines. The coffin will be carried in a state gun carriage and all members of the royal family, including King Charles III, will follow behind it.

10:52 AM GMT: The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II is expected to reach Westminster Abbey.

11:00 AM GMT: The state funeral will begin with the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle taking part in the reading and it will also include prayers from various leaders including UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

11:55 AM GMT: Two minutes of silence will be observed in honour of the Queen in Westminster Abbey. It will also be maintained by people all around the country, according to Sky News.

12:00 PM GMT: The funeral will end with the UK national anthem (“God Save the King”) and a lament by the queen’s piper. The royal procession will then move towards Wellington Arch in London. While the procession moves, the bells of Big Ben will toll continuously.

1:00 PM GMT: The coffin will arrive at Wellington Arch in London where it will be loaded into a hearse. Soon after, the members of the royal family will leave for Windsor Palace.

3:00 PM GMT: The hearse arrives in Windsor Palace and another procession will leave for St. George’s Chapel. The members of the royal family will be following the hearse on foot.

4:00 PM GMT: The Committal Service will begin and it will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor. The service will end with a blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

7:30 PM GMT: Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in King George VI Memorial Chapel.