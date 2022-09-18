Prince Andrew pays emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: 'I'll forever treasure your love'

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, issued an official statement to pay tribute to his late mother, the Queen. Addressing the late monarch as 'Mummy', Andrew said that he will always miss her "insights, advice and humour". He also said that he will forever hold her close to his heart with his deepest love and gratitude.

He started the statement with, "Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one." He further continued, "Your Majesty, it has been an honour and a privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect."

The Duke of York added, "Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide."

He signed off the statement with, "God save The King."

Also read: Academy Award winner Woody Allen planning to retire at 86 from filmmaking to focus on first novel

The 62-year-old has been relieved of his official royal duties and stripped of his honorary military titles over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year, he reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with a victim who claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein. The woman had filed a US lawsuit accusing the prince of sexual assault when she was a minor. Andrew, however, has always denied all the allegations.