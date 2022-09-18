Academy Award winner Woody Allen planning to retire at 86 from filmmaking to focus on first novel

Multiple Academy Award winner Woody Allen is finally saying goodbye to filmmaking. After a career spanning over six decades and winning endless accolades for his talent, the filmmaker has announced that he will soon be retiring from filmmaking. And now, he will reportedly focus on his first novel.

Recently, Allen spoke to a Spanish newspaper and said that he intends to retire from making films and dedicate more time to writing during his twilight years. He is currently working on his 50th film in Europe.

Allen's last film is set in Paris and it will be shot entirely in French. The upcoming movie has been described by him as "exciting, dramatic and also very sinister."

As an author, he recently wrote his fifth collection of humour pieces titled 'Zero Gravity'. It will be published on September 27 by Alianza in Spain. In the U.S., the humour pieces will be published by Arcade and distributed by Simon & Schuster, according to reports.

The veteran filmmaker has been filming more often in Europe as his support in the U.S. has plunged following the abuse accusations against him. He opened the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2022 with 'Rifkin's Festival', a movie shot in and around the tony city of San Sebastian.

Also read: Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia's film takes box office by storm, earns Rs 300 crores worldwide

His previous film 'A Rainy Day in New York' was shelved by Amazon Studios as they accused Allen of "sabotaging" the film's festival by his comments on the abuse accusations of his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen sued the company for USD 68 million alleging a breach of contract; however, later they settle the dispute out of court, as per Variety.

(With agency inputs)