Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip passes away

UK's Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip passed away on Friday. He was 99. A statement from Buckingham Palace made public the sad news. Prince Philip was recently hospitalised and had undergone a successful heart procedure.

Prince Philip assumed somewhat a secondary position when it came limelight as compared to the Queen but was a strong presence and support to her. They both got married on November 20, 1947 and were at each other's side for more than 7 decades.

Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The Union Jack on Buckingham Palace was at half mast as a tribute to Prince Philip. UK PM Boris Johnson hailed Prince Philip's 'extraordinary life'.

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world after serving in the Royal Navy and then over decades as Britain's longest serving royal consort.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the prime minister said outside 10 Downing Street.

(With AFP inputs)