Queen Camilla's aircraft attacked by bird strike, suffers damage, no injuries reported

The new UK Queen Camilla's jet apparently suffered damages after being hit by a bird strike.

As per reported by People Magazine, the queen was travelling back to the UK from India in a British Airways aircraft.

The Boeing 777-200ER was making its way from Bengaluru to Heathrow Airport in London.

The queen was travelling home from a holistic facility near Bengaluru. She was residing at a wellness centre run by Dr Isaac Mathai, Soukya, with some of her friends. The wellness centre offers various medical treatment programmes like meditation, homoeopathy and more, TOI reported.

As per reports, the British Airways plane landed safely even after the incident and everyone on board was able to leave without any harm. However, to notice, this bird strike could have been dangerous.

Media outlet People Magazine reported that she's been visiting this place for several years and enjoys eating vegetarian continental meals and juices.

She even celebrated her 77th birthday three years ago at the same centre, Soukya.

The most recent bird attack event in India happened on October 28 with an Akasa Air flight, where a Boeing 737 was travelling from Ahemdabad to Delhi at a height of 1900 feet was damaged.

