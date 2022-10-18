King Charles was ‘devastated’ after Prince Harry got married to Meghan Markle, claims book

A report citing a royal expert claimed that King Charles III was “absolutely devastated” after Prince Harry got married to Meghan Markle and how it affected their relationship. On the other hand, the local media also reported that the monarch has been heartbroken after his fallout with the Duke of Sussex.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and the author of a new book, titled, “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown”, made these claims and said that the reigning monarch is still hoping that there will be some reconciliation. “I think we saw that in the very public olive branches that were extended to Harry and Meghan,” said Nicholl.

The author added, “Charles absolutely has been devastated by what has happened. If you think back just a couple of years around the time of the wedding, the relationship between Harry and his father was, I think, probably better than it ever had been.”

Prince Harry and Meghan may not be invited to King Charles III’s coronation if…

Meanwhile, a different report claims that King Charles will not invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his coronation if he criticises Queen Consort Camilla in his upcoming memoir. The coronation is set to take place in London on May 6, 2023.

Citing a friend of the Queen Consort, the Daily Beast also reported that King Charles is fiercely protective toward Camilla and nearly everything that he has done for nearly two decades has been aimed at helping the public accept her. Therefore, if Harry criticises Camilla in his upcoming book Charles would undoubtedly choose the Queen consort, said the report.

Prince Harry’s memoir which was scheduled to be published by Penguin Random House this year will reportedly address all his opinions about his stepmother Camilla, conflicts with Prince William, tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles as well as the aftermath of his and Meghan’s announcement and departure from the Royal Family in 2020.

While Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were welcomed by the royal family to join the walkabout at Windsor following Queen Elizabeth II's death, their relationship has been strained since they stepped down as royals. The following year in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also claimed that King Charles has stopped answering his calls and financially cut him off. During the interview, he said that he had felt “let down” after the monarch had stopped taking his calls.

