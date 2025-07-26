/Quad Status Report 2026: Alive, drifting, or recalibrating after Trump–Xi thaw?

For much of the past decade, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) has been viewed as the Indo-Pacific’s answer to China’s growing strategic assertiveness. Comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, the grouping steadily expanded its agenda from maritime security to critical technologies, supply chains, cyber security, vaccines and infrastructure. While the four countries have repeatedly maintained that the Quad is not a military alliance, Beijing has long seen it as an effort to counter its rise.

But as 2026 unfolds, the geopolitical landscape looks markedly different.

US President Donald Trump has signalled a willingness to stabilise ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping after years of escalating tariffs, military posturing and diplomatic friction. Trade talks are back on the table, both governments have toned down some of their rhetoric, and Washington appears keen to avoid another costly confrontation with Beijing.

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The apparent thaw has sparked a larger question: What happens to the Quad if the US and China are no longer openly competing at every turn?

The answer is unlikely to be as simple as declaring the grouping either weakened or irrelevant.

Unlike NATO, the Quad has never been a treaty alliance with mutual defence commitments. It was designed as a flexible strategic partnership, allowing its members to cooperate on issues where their interests align without being bound by formal military obligations. That flexibility may now become its greatest asset.

The drivers behind the Quad’s creation have not disappeared. China’s military modernisation continues at pace, tensions persist in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, and concerns over economic coercion, technology dependence and regional influence remain central to Indo-Pacific politics.

For India, little has fundamentally changed. The unresolved border dispute with China continues to shape New Delhi’s strategic calculations. Japan remains wary of China’s activities in the East China Sea, while Australia continues to navigate the delicate balance between its economic relationship with Beijing and its security alliance with Washington.

Even if Trump succeeds in improving bilateral ties with Xi, America’s regional partners are unlikely to base their long-term security strategies on a political thaw that could prove temporary.

If anything, the Quad appears to be evolving rather than retreating.

The grouping is increasingly focusing on practical cooperation instead of headline-grabbing security rhetoric. Critical minerals, resilient supply chains, artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, maritime domain awareness, undersea cables and disaster response have become central pillars of its agenda. These are areas where cooperation can continue regardless of fluctuations in US-China relations.