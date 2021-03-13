Quad leaders agree for in-person meet in 2021

After the first-ever summit of Quad leaders, it was decided that an in-person meeting will be held by the end of 2021.

"At the leader level, we will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021," the joint statement released said on Friday.

It also said that the senior officials and experts of Quad, which is an alliance of India, the US, Japan, and Australia will "continue to meet regularly".

"Our foreign ministers will converse often and meet at least once a year," it said.

The statement also said that the first-ever summit reaffirmed their "commitment to quadrilateral cooperation" between the four countries.

HIGHLIGHTS: Quad leaders reaffirm commitment to grouping after historic first summit

"We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion."

It recalled that the Quad summit was a result of their joint efforts in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami.

"Today, the global devastation wrought by Covid-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region summon us with renewed purpose," the joint statement said.