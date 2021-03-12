HIGHLIGHTS: Quad leaders reaffirm commitment to grouping after historic first summit

Quad summit Photograph: IANS
Here are the highlights on historic Quad summit held on Friday
Mar 12, 2021, 11.52 PM
今回の会議は、日米豪印の4カ国を、新たなステージに引き上げることができた会合だったと思います。年内に対面での首脳会談を行うことでも一致しました。— 菅 義偉 (@sugawitter) March 12, 2021
これから4カ国を中心に、野心的な、そして具体的な成果を出せるよう協力してまいります。 pic.twitter.com/by8IQsj5ws
Mar 12, 2021, 11.46 PM
Quad leaders hold much-awaited summit, but what is different now?
It was long overdue, and has finally happened. The Quad met today for its first ever summit. Read more
Mar 12, 2021, 11.11 PM
An historic meeting for India, the United States, Japan and Australia - the first ever leaders’ meeting of the Quad.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 12, 2021
For us, this meeting is about how we keep Australia and the Indo-Pacific region we live in safe, stable and secure.
🇮🇳 🇺🇸 🇯🇵 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Uk40KccJTJ
Mar 12, 2021, 11.05 PM
Had fruitful discussions with @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter at the 1st Quad Summit.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021
Reiterated India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific in line with our vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region.
Mar 12, 2021, 10.41 PM
Below is the full text of the joint statement of the first ever Quad summit:
Quad Leaders’ Joint Statement: “The Spirit of the Quad”
1. We have convened to reaffirm our commitment to quadrilateral cooperation between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion. We recall that our joint efforts toward this positive vision arose out of an international tragedy, the tsunami of 2004. Today, the global devastation wrought by COVID-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region summon us with renewed purpose. On this historic occasion of March 12, 2021, the first-ever leader-level summit of the Quad, we pledge to strengthen our cooperation on the defining challenges of our time.
2. Together, we commit to promoting a free, open rules-based order, rooted in international law to advance security and prosperity and counter threats to both in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. We support the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity. We commit to work together and with a range of partners. We reaffirm our strong support for ASEAN’s unity and centrality as well as the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Full of potential, the Quad looks forward to the future; it seeks to uphold peace and prosperity and strengthen democratic resilience, based on universal values.
3. Our common goals require us to reckon with the most urgent of global challenges. Today, we pledge to respond to the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, combat climate change, and address shared challenges, including in cyber space, critical technologies, counterterrorism, quality infrastructure investment, and humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief as well as maritime domains.
4. Building on the progress our countries have achieved on health security, we will join forces to expand safe, affordable, and effective vaccine production and equitable access, to speed economic recovery and benefit global health. With steadfast commitment to the health and safety of our own people, we also recognize that none of us can be safe as long as the pandemic continues to spread. We will, therefore, collaborate to strengthen equitable vaccine access for the Indo-Pacific, with close coordination with multilateral organizations including the World Health Organization and COVAX. We call for transparent and results-oriented reform at the World Health Organization. We are united in recognizing that climate change is a global priority and will work to strengthen the climate actions of all nations, including to keep a Paris-aligned temperature limit within reach. We look forward to a successful COP 26 in Glasgow. We will begin cooperation on the critical technologies of the future to ensure that innovation is consistent with a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. We will continue to prioritize the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas. We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, and also confirm the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees. As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasize the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience.
5. To advance these goals and others, we will redouble our commitment to Quad engagement. We will combine our nations’ medical, scientific, financing, manufacturing and delivery, and development capabilities and establish a vaccine expert working group to implement our path-breaking commitment to safe and effective vaccine distribution; we will launch a critical- and emerging-technology working group to facilitate cooperation on international standards and innovative technologies of the future; and we will establish a climate working group to strengthen climate actions globally on mitigation, adaptation, resilience, technology, capacity-building, and climate finance. Our experts and senior officials will continue to meet regularly; our Foreign Ministers will converse often and meet at least once a year. At the leader level, we will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021. The ambition of these engagements is fit to the moment; we are committed to leveraging our partnership to help the world’s most dynamic region respond to historic crisis, so that it may be the free, open, accessible, diverse, and thriving Indo-Pacific we all seek.
###
Mar 12, 2021, 10.31 PM
First Quad summit - Key takaways:
Mar 12, 2021, 10.07 PM
Full text of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opening remarks at the first virtual summit of Quad
Your Excellencies,
President Biden,
Prime Minister Morrison, and
Prime Minister Suga,
It is good to be among friends!
I thank President Biden for this initiative.
Excellencies,
We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good.
I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family.
We will work together, closer than ever before, for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Today’s summit meeting shows that Quad has come of age.
It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region.
Thank You.
Mar 12, 2021, 10.06 PM
The Line of Actual Control stand off in eastern Ladakh was discussed during the Quad leadership summit and members had sympathetic views: Sources
Mar 12, 2021, 10.05 PM
Breaking | First in-person Quad summit could happen on sidelines of G7 in UK: Sources
Top Sources tell WION that first Quad in-person leadership summit could happen on the sidelines of G7 summit in UK. The US is also keen to host first summit
Mar 12, 2021, 09.55 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 09.52 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 09.43 PM
(Courtesy: ANI)
Mar 12, 2021, 09.38 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 09.33 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 09.22 PM
"At the meeting the four countries signified the points that unify us,'' India's External Affairs Ministry on the Quad summit
Mar 12, 2021, 09.02 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 08.46 PM
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China on Quad summit
Earlier on Friday before the beginning of the summit, China said that state-to-state exchanges and cooperation should enhance mutual understanding and trust instead of "targeting" or "undermining" the interests of any third party.
"We hope relevant countries will follow the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win results, refrain from forming closed and exclusive "cliques" and act in a way that is conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
(with inputs from PTI)
Mar 12, 2021, 08.30 PM
"We gained fresh momentum in October last year. I thank you for your initiative. With four of us working together, we look forward for a free Indo-Pacific region," Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan, told the summit.
Mar 12, 2021, 08.21 PM
Here are the key quotes from the opening remarks of US President Joe Biden to the first ever Quad summit:
"We are launching a new ambitious joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit, strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific."
"United States is committed to working with you and with all our allies in the region to achieve stability."
"This group is particularly important because it is dedicated to the practical solutions and concrete results."
"We are launching a new vaccine manufacturing pact. We will ensure that our pact is governed by universal laws. The Quad is going to be important."
Mar 12, 2021, 08.20 PM
Here are the key quotes from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opening remarks at the Quad summit
"Quad has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region."
"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family."
"We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific."
"We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good."
Mar 12, 2021, 08.10 PM
Biden says free Indo-Pacific essential as he meets India, Japan, Australia leaders
US President Joe Biden met leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Friday, a group central to his efforts to counter China's growing military and economic power, and said a free and open Indo-Pacific region was essential to all of their futures. Read more
Mar 12, 2021, 07.56 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 07.45 PM
The summit is also being attended by Tony Blinken, Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, Jeff Zients, Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response, Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific Coordinator, National Security Council and Sumona Guha, Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council.
Mar 12, 2021, 07.30 PM
Japanese PM said we look forward to a free Indo-Pacific region
Mar 12, 2021, 07.26 PM
PM Scott Morrison said there will be a new "dawn" in the Indo-Pacific with our alliance.
"History teaches us that when nations engage together in a partnership of strategic trust, common hope and shared values, much can be achieved," the Australian PM said.
He also said that in the last century, when the world emerged from the pandemic, it soon found global depression and the destruction by the second world war.
"As we emerge from this pandemic, let us create a different future," Morrison said.
"It is Indo-Pacific that will shape the destiny of our world in the 21st century."
Mar 12, 2021, 07.17 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 07.13 PM
PM Modi addresses
"We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said in his opening remarks
"Our agenda today, covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good."
"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific"
Mar 12, 2021, 07.08 PM
President Joe Biden addresses Quad summit
"The Quad group was created in the wake of a crisis under my predecessor Bush due to 2004 Tsunami," Biden said.
We got a big agenda ahead of us. The Quad is going to be vital in this. I look forward to working with all of you closely.
Mar 12, 2021, 06.59 PM
Mar 12, 2021, 06.53 PM
This evening, will be taking part in the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit with @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. The Summit will provide an opportunity to discuss a wide range of regional and global issues of shared interest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021
Mar 12, 2021, 06.41 PM
The first-ever summit of Quad, a grouping involving India, Japan, Australia, and US is taking place virtually on Friday, marking a significant geopolitical moment. The summit will see the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Australian PM Scott Morrison, Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga, and US President Joe Biden.
The virtual engagement is expected to last for about two hours and lay the groundwork for an in-person meeting later in the year.
The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
COVID vaccines will be a key focus, with leaders discussing ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable, and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.
India, United States, Japan, and Australia are members of the Quad, short for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific.
So far, three foreign ministers' level conversations have taken place, two of them physical meetings-one in New York in 2019, another in Tokyo last year and one telephonic conversation just last month. Last month's telephonic conversation between the 4 foreign ministers-US State Secretary Blinken, Japan FM Motegi Toshimitsu, Australian FM Marise Payne and EAM Dr S. Jaishankar saw key focus being on Myanmar.
Quad is seen very suspiciously by China, which has termed it "Asian NATO," something that has been dismissed by the grouping.
The dialogue was first initiated in 2007 by the then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe but lost support only to re-emerge in 2017 when leaders of the grouping had met.
The year 2020 saw Australia being invited to Malabar exercises. All four Quad countries came under one umbrella for the naval exercises in the Indian ocean.
Amid the Covid pandemic, Quad plus meetings happened at the foreign secretary-level to exchange best practices.