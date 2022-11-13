Putin's top ally calls for Russian Prez to be toppled, killed after Kherson 'humiliation'

Russia's withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson in Ukraine has not gone down well with the elite of the country. Reportedly, Alexander Dugin, a longtime ally of Putin often touted as his 'brain' has called for his removal after the Russian troops were subjected to a humiliating 'withdrawal' from the city.

In a now-deleted Telegram message, Dugin vented out his frustration and even hinted that Putin should be killed.

“We give the Ruler absolute fullness of power, and he saves us all, the people, the state, people, citizens, at a critical moment,” said Dugin.

“If for this he surrounds himself with s*** or spits on social justice, this is unpleasant, but if only he saves," he said before adding, “Then - the fate of the 'king of the rains'."

Dugin quoted from a story titled ‘Golden Bough’ by James Frazer where a king is killed because he failed to bring rain during a drought, according to a report by Mirror.

WATCH | Russia's withdrawal from Kherson: Russian missile strike kills six in Mykolaiv

Dubbed ‘Putin’s brain’, Dugin has been amongst those in the political circles of Moscow who for long urged Putin to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

However, the setbacks suffered in September and the withdrawal from Kherson has reportedly driven Dugin to make such remarks.

IN PICS | Ukrainians celebrate Russia's retreat from Kherson

However, after his public post went viral, Dugin took to his Telegram account once again and said that his statements were misconstrued by the western media.

"The West and CYPSO have started to imply that I and Russian patriots have turned against Putin after the Kherson surrender, allegedly demanding his resignation. This comes from nowhere and is based on an allegedly deleted message of mine," said Dugin in the post.

Dugin said no one had turned their back on Putin and that, "all Russian patriots support him unconditionally."

"Grief over the loss of Kherson is one thing; attitude towards the Commander-in-Chief is another. We are loyal to Putin and support the SMO and Russia to the end," he added.

Read more: Russia's withdrawal from Kherson 'another victory for Ukraine': NATO chief

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: