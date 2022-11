IN PICS | Ukrainians celebrate Russia's retreat from Kherson

Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:57 AM(IST)

Ukrainians gathered in Kyiv's Maidan square to celebrate 'liberation' of Kherson. After Russian forces said they had completed withdrawal of its troops from Kherson, Ukrainian soldiers entered the key southern city on Friday. Soon after, images and videos emerged on social media showing residents greeting Ukrainian troops upon their return.

Residents greet Ukrainian troops for recapturing Kherson



Ukrainians holding a banner with "Kherson" written on it as jubilant residents celebrate the liberation of Kherson.

Russia-Ukraine war is in its ninth month and amid this Moscow's retreat from Kherson was an emotional moment for the people of Ukraine as they celebrated the day by singing, waving flags and greeting the Ukrainian troops as they entered the city again.

(Photograph:Twitter)