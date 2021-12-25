'Putin wants to destroy our country', says Ukrainian senior security official

Ukraine's secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to destroy Ukraine. However, he further added that there is no risk of an approaching invasion. While speaking to AFP, he said that Moscow's invasion could destabilise Ukraine.

"Putin wants to destroy our country. Will he succeed? No, he will not," said Danillov. Our citizens will protect our country. We are going to protect our country. Full stop."

As per Kiev's latest estimates, Russian troops along Ukraine's borders have surged from around 93,000 to 104,000 in a span of two months. As per Danilov, this is not a big surge.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated in mid-November after Washington warned of a massive Russian troop build-up on Ukraine's border. Putin was also accused of planning an invasion.

Meanwhile, amid these tensions, Putin recently announced that the country's defence forces had test-launched the Tsirkon hypersonic missile system.

"This morning, the Tsirkon hypersonic system was salvo-launched. This is our latest missile that can strike both naval and ground targets," President Putin said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had offered to start talks with Russian officials year next year without setting a date to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia had submitted a document on security guarantying to NATO and the US highlighting its concerns. It further emphasised how the Western military alliance should not extend its influence in the east.

