/Putin trying to sell ceasefire for a price? Zelensky blasts Russian president over ceasefire - WATCH his video message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (August 10) stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to legalise the occupation of Kyiv's territories as the attempts to reach the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal, calling it Putin's tactics.

Zelensky shared a video message on X, slamming Putin, while he lauded the US and President Donald Trump's efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as the war is in its fourth year.

"Everyone can clearly see Putin's tactics. He fears sanctions and is doing everything to bail on them. He wants to exchange a pause in the war, in the killings, for the legalisation of the occupation of our land," the Ukrainian president said.

"He wants to gain territorial spoils for the second time already. But, now we will not allow his second attempt, Zelensky said, noting what happened with Crimea," Zelensky added.

He stressed that there must be a just end to the war, which depends on Russia.

Zelensky said that Ukraine and its allies have the same understanding of the need for a ceasefire, but only "one actor stands against this, Putin". "His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price," he added.

The Ukrainian president further said that Trump has the levers and the determination, stressing that Ukraine has supported every proposal of Trump's, starting back in February.

"I have not heard any partners express doubts about America's ability to ensure that the war ends. The President of the United States has the levers and the determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump’s proposals, starting back in February. Ceasefire, all formats have been supported," he said in his video message.