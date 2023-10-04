Putin may order test of Burevestnik 'flying Chernobyl' nuke on his birthday

Many are in fright that Russian President Vladimir Putin might order a test of the Burevestnik missile, often referred to as the "Flying Chernobyl," known for its capability to stay airborne for extended periods while assessing potential vulnerabilities in Western defenses, several media outlets reported. If this test materialises, it would mark the 14th attempt to launch the Burevestnik missile, following 13 previous failed efforts, as per reports. Speculation is rife that preparations for the missile test are currently underway, timed with President Putin's 71st birthday celebration.

Satellite data

According to a report by New York Times, satellite imagery and aviation data point to ongoing preparations around an Arctic base. This reportedly mirrors patterns seen before during the Burevestnik tests in 2017 and 2018.

The nuke, which is also called SSC-X-9 Skyfall, has a checkered history, including 13 unsuccessful tests, with one in 2019 resulting in the deaths of seven individuals attempting to salvage the top-secret weapon. This was a tragedy for which no official explanation was provided. Russian President only said that those who lost their lives were ‘national heroes’.

Game-changing 'doomsday' weapon

The Burevestnik missile is considered a game-changing 'doomsday' weapon with a potential range of up to 14,000 miles, allowing it to strike anywhere in the US from Russian territory. The missile is also designed to fly at low altitudes, which would make it difficult to detect and intercept by existing Western air defense systems.

Despite Putin's claims of the missile's unlimited range and maneuverability, US officials maintain that it has consistently fallen short of its estimated range, with the most successful flight lasting just two minutes before crashing into the sea.

Arctic archipelago, Novaya Zemlya, is believed to be the missile's test site. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently paid a visit there. Moreover, as Putin is set to celebrate his 71st birthday, there is speculation that he may announce his candidacy for a new six-year term in the upcoming March election.

Earlier, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of state-funded broadcaster RT, said that the crisis in Ukraine was fast moving towards a nuclear Armageddon and West’s provocation won’t stop until Russia sent a clear message. "A nuclear ultimatum is becoming more and more imminent and more and more impossible to avoid," Simonyan said. "They will not backpedal unless it is painful for them," she added.

However, the Kremlin clarified that Russia has not abandoned a moratorium on nuclear testing.

