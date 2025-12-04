/Putin DOESN'T OWN a smartphone - here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on India visit from Thursday (Dec 4), does not own a smartphone. The Russian president himself has admitted it multiple times. In a 2018 meeting with scientists and academics, replying to a comment that “everyone has a smartphone,” he said, “But I don't have a smartphone.”
The Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has also confirmed it. He said that a smartphone “puts one’s privacy and security at risk,” and for a head of state, especially the leader of a major power, this kind of “total transparency” is unacceptable, as reported by TASS.
Kremlin has confirmed officially that Putin relies on secure landlines, encrypted governmental communication channels, printouts, and official briefings - and not smartphones.
In a 2018 interview with TASS, Putin reiterated that despite progress in science and technology, he personally prefers a “special hotline phone” rather than modern gadgets. He said that gadgets are not for him and that he uses other means of communication.