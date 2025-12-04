/Putin DOESN'T OWN a smartphone - here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on India visit from Thursday (Dec 4), does not own a smartphone. The Russian president himself has admitted it multiple times. In a 2018 meeting with scientists and academics, replying to a comment that “everyone has a smartphone,” he said, “But I don't have a smartphone.”

The Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has also confirmed it. He said that a smartphone “puts one’s privacy and security at risk,” and for a head of state, especially the leader of a major power, this kind of “total transparency” is unacceptable, as reported by TASS.

Kremlin has confirmed officially that Putin relies on secure landlines, encrypted governmental communication channels, printouts, and official briefings - and not smartphones.

