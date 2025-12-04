Google Preferred
Putin DOESN'T OWN a smartphone - here's why

Published: Dec 04, 2025, 18:59 IST
Putin DOESN'T OWN a smartphone - here's why

Vladimir Putin Photograph: (AFP)

Kremlin has confirmed officially that Putin relies on secure landlines, encrypted governmental communication channels, printouts, and official briefings - and not smartphones.

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on India visit from Thursday (Dec 4), does not own a smartphone. The Russian president himself has admitted it multiple times. In a 2018 meeting with scientists and academics, replying to a comment that “everyone has a smartphone,” he said, “But I don't have a smartphone.”

The Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has also confirmed it. He said that a smartphone “puts one’s privacy and security at risk,” and for a head of state, especially the leader of a major power, this kind of “total transparency” is unacceptable, as reported by TASS.

In a 2018 interview with TASS, Putin reiterated that despite progress in science and technology, he personally prefers a “special hotline phone” rather than modern gadgets. He said that gadgets are not for him and that he uses other means of communication.

