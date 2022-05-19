'Put trash in its place': This is why an environmental activist is wearing trash in posh LA

'Out of sight, out of mind', is how most people tend to be about their garbage. A Los Angeles based campaigner has taken it upon himself to show people just how much trash we unknowingly throw away every month.

Wandering the streets of LA and surrounding towns, Rob Greenfield wears a specially designed suit that can hold all the junk he has produced over the past few weeks.

His clear plastic suit has specially constructed pockets to carry all the rubbish from the drinks, snacks, and meals he consumed and weighs around 62 pounds or 28 kilograms.

Speaking to AFP, Greenfield said "We throw it in the garbage can and it goes away and we never think about it again. I wanted to create a visual that helps people to really see how much our trash adds up."

Although the sight of a man dressed in rubbish wandering around posh areas of one of America's most overtly consumerist cities raises some eyebrows, he claims that most people are curious to learn more.

"There are some people who think I’m someone who’s experiencing homelessness or that I have a mental health issue, but for the most part, people have just been very positive.

There are just a few days left of his 30 days challenge. Rob, who is a minimalist, has for the duration of this challenge decided to live and consume like the average American.

Noting that an average person in the US produces around 5 pounds of waste per day, Greenfield says that on day 12, he really started to feel "the burden of consumerism".

