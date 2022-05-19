Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's comedian turned war-time President is now a comic book hero

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in February of this year, the nations and their leaders have been in the news.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky especially has gained quite a lot of fame for his strong leadership during this tough time.

He is being acclaimed as a hero, and now the comedian turned war-time leader has been turned into a comic book hero.

As per a Reuters report, TidalWave Comics' latest graphic novel biography is titled "Political Power: Volodymyr Zelensky" and it tells the life story of the Ukrainian President.

Darren G. Davis, this graphic novel's publisher who is based in the United States said that this comic meant a great deal to him, because of his Ukrainian heritage.

"Both sets of my grandparents immigrated from Ukraine. I wanted to use this medium to not only tell a story but to somehow donate to the cause at the same time."

The International Red Cross will receive a share of the proceeds from the sale of these comics.

Released on Wednesday, the 22-page comic book tells the tale of how the actor who once played a fictional President turned fiction into reality. In 2019, the reel life president with zero political experience became the real-life president of Ukraine, promising an end to the war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research," said "Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy" writer Michael Frizell.

Pablo Martinena, who has also illustrated biographies of David Beckham, Nelson Mandela, and Donald Trump, is the artist behind the graphic novel.

