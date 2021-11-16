Pushing son in pram, woman runs fastest 10 km to enter Guinness Book of Records in UK

In a unique development, a mother of two children in England has set a new 10 km record of running while pushing a pram.

In a span of 40 minutes and four seconds, the 36-year-old woman from St Albans in Hertfordshire created the new world record.

Heather Hann entered the Guinness Book of Records by finishing the Herts Fast 10K race in Hemel Hempstead.

Heather had set a new course record in July while pushing her one-year-old son in his buggy. The woman achieved the impressive feat on a day when the temperature reached 28 degrees.

After submitting all the needed evidence to Guinness to ratify the record, Heather has become the official World Record Holder.

Heather Hann, member, St Albans Striders running club, told UPI, “I’m over the moon that my world record was approved by Guinness.”

After her first child was born, the woman took up buggy running. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to break a world record with my son and hopefully, it’ll encourage other parents/care-givers with young children to get out there,” Hann told the media outlet.

The Herts Fast 10K was held by Active Training World at Drift Limits Motorsport Academy, Hemel Hempstead.

