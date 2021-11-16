First non-profit city of world to come up in Saudi Arabia, says crown prince

The establishment of the first non-profit city of the world was announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday.

Model for the development of the non-profit sector globally, the city will be an incubator for youth and volunteer groups, along with local and international non-profit institutions.

The crown prince said, “This will be the first non-profit city of its kind, which will contribute to achieving the goals of Misk Foundation in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining non-profit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programmes it will provide.

“In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the city’s offerings,” Salman added.

The city, which will be called Prince Mohammed bin Salman Non-profit City, will be located on land dedicated by the crown prince, in Irqah neighbourhood. It is adjacent to Wadi Hanifa and has an area of about 3.4 square kilometers.

The master plan of the city embodies a human-centered, advanced digital metropolis designed to be sustainable and pedestrian-friendly. To promote sustainable development, it will allocate over 44 per cent of the total area for green open spaces.

(With inputs from agencies)