A puppy miraculously survived after falling more than 100 feet into a canyon in Colorado National Monument in western Colorado. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office rescued the dog after it took an unexpected tumble. The owner of the dog was at the site visiting and pulled up their car to soak in the view. The dog got curious and jumped out of the car. She ran straight towards the canyon and didn't stop, crossing the ledge and falling down.

Advertisment

The dog landed on a rock shelf over 100 feet down. The owner contacted officials at the monument to rescue the puppy. Mesa County Search and Rescue team worked with the Colorado National Monument park rangers and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office to save the puppy.

Also Read: Dog slips onto rail tracks after owner tries to get it on moving train

The dog was brought back up and checked for injuries. Surprisingly, the 100-foot fall did not cause any major injuries, and the pup could walk around. It was taken to the emergency veterinary services where she was confirmed to have only suffered minor bruises, but no broken bones.

Advertisment

The dog escaped without any major injuries

Mesa County Search & Rescue confirmed in a Facebook post that the dog had "no broken bones or internal injuries."

Her owner was relieved to get her pet back and thanked the rescue officers. "The dog’s owner expressed immense relief and joy upon being reunited with their pet, who appeared happy and in good spirits," Mesa County Search & Rescue wrote.

Advertisment

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said, "If dogs have nine lives like cats, she definitely used one in her adventure on the Monument."

"We are proud of the efforts that made this successful rescue possible and are thrilled to see the pup safely back in the arms of its owner," Mesa County Search & Rescue wrote.