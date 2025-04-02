Social media is aghast at seeing a man pulling a dog on a leash in an attempt to get it on a moving train. The man is apparently the dog's owner and is being slammed for putting the dog through the harrowing ordeal.

Advertisment

A viral video shows him trying to board a moving train along with his dog, leading the pet to slip through the gap between the platform and the train and onto the tracks. At the beginning of the video, it seems like the man is trying to pull a stunt since he seems to be waiting for the train to gather speed before trying to pull the dog on it.

The horrifying incident happened in Mumbai. The man can be seen recklessly trying to board a coach of the moving Rajdhani Express. He holds onto the leash of his pet dog and drags it to get him on the train.

The only silver lining in this incident—miraculously, the dog survived ♥️ https://t.co/47Ks0acQ5l — Trains of India (@trainwalebhaiya) April 2, 2025

Advertisment

However, the poor animal can be seen struggling to keep up with the man and is unable to climb the steps of the train. The man even appears to be trying to slap the dog for his failure. The outbound train gathers momentum, and soon, the dog slips down onto the tracks.

The man looks on in horror, unable to comprehend the situation. He looks on as the train continues to move with the dog still on the tracks. Other passengers at the platform gather around and watch in horror.

The video does not show whether the dog lived through the harrowing ordeal or not. However, according to some reports citing unverified sources, the dog survived.

Advertisment

People call for action against the man

Meanwhile, people are now calling for action to be taken against the man for acting in such a terrible manner. Social media users are slamming the owner for the negligent manner in which he acted, putting the dog's life in danger. People are demanding legal action against the man under the BNS sections related to animal cruelty.