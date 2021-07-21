Public street harassment to be made illegal in England and Wales

Public street harassment will be criminalised under plans being drawn up by the government as part of its strategy to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) for England and Wales.

Along with this, the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment and abuse in higher education settings could also be banned after a review.

Also, it was briefed that home secretary Priti Patel would not look to introduce a new street harassment law – called for by campaigners and the government’s adviser.

Patel was quoted by The Guardian as saying that she was “determined to give the police the powers they need to crack down on perpetrators and carry out their duties to protect the public whilst providing victims with the care and support they deserve”.

A £5m “safety of women at night” fund will concentrate on “innovative” projects. Also, a new national police chief with overall responsibility for tackling violence against women and girls will be introduced.

The Ministry of Justice will commission a 24/7 rape and sexual assault helpline.