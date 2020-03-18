PSA video on coronavirus in Vietnam goes viral, sparks Internet challenge

A public service announcement video in Vietnam on coronavirus sparked an Internet rage racking up millions of hits as it went viral worldwide.

Also Read: Italy, Spain grapple with coronavirus epidemic as death toll rises

The video dedicated to washing hands became an Internet challenge with people on social media mimicking the artists.

The TikTok video garnered millions of hits as dancers lit up the video. The catchy melody and the dancers have now become a worldwide phenomenon as the Internet users said they were filled with "hope" in times of coronavirus.

I love the Vietnamese covid-19 PSA song so much it fills me with so much genuine hope and joy and love and motivation that everything is going to get better because we're all in this togetherhttps://t.co/5VeNHaOgQm — Quarantined Pup (@workingdog_) March 15, 2020 ×

Tomorrow's episode is prerecorded, but full of the same feel-good twee goodness (though I did sneak in this excellent PSA from Vietnam: https://t.co/ROY4oA9IXK) Stay healthy, stay sane, and thanks for tuning in! 👋🌞📻 — Hello Sunshine (@SunshineBFF) March 14, 2020 ×

At least 16 cases of coronavirus were reported in Vietnam, however, Vietnamese authorities decided to clampdown after 13 people were caught with the virus on a flight to Hanoi.

Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc vowed to "duly punish" those who fail to disclose the virus.