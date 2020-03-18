Death toll crosses 100 in US as coronavirus spreads to all states

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in the United States jumped to hundred as President Donald Trump assured the people that they will win the fight against the coronavirus.

As the death toll rose, Maryland became the latest state to delay presidential election primaries with New York City considering curfews.

The number of infected cases has surged to 6,400 in the United States with the outbreak spreading to all 50 US states after West Virginia confirmed its first case Tuesday.

According to John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, New York reported 13 deaths with California reporting 12 deaths. In Florida, six deaths occurred due to the virus.

In Louisiana four deaths were reported with New Jersey recording three deaths. In Virginia, two people died due to the virus.

The virus which had a catastrophic effect on the stock market closed 5.2 per cent higher after the economic stimulus announced by President Trump.

Meanwhile, President Trump's comments about the coronavirus angered Chinese authorities after he termed it "Chinese" virus.

Geng Shuang, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that the tweet amounted to "stigmatisation of China".

"We urge the US to correct its mistake and stop its groundless accusations against China,” he added.

Xinhua, the official Chinese news agency called Trump's rhetoric "racist and xenophobic".