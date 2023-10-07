'Proud operation': Iranian officials show support for deadly attack by Hamas on Israel

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's senior adviser, on Saturday (Oct 7), extended support for the attack launched by Hamas on Israel and termed it a "proud operation".

"We support the proud Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," Yahya Rahim Safavi said using the codename for the operation announced by Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

"We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue," added Safavi, a Revolutionary Guards general, in comments reported by the ISNA news agency.

He then vowed support for the Palestinian militants "until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem".

Iran's foreign ministry hails assault

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani also congratulated Palestinian extremists and hailed the attack.

"Today's operation marked a new page in the field of resistance and armed operations against the occupiers," he said.

"The resistance has so far achieved brilliant victories during this operation, and this is a bright spot in the history of the Palestinian people's struggle against the Zionists."

Pakistan, Afghanistan voice support for Palestine

Pakistan and Afghanistan also voiced support for Palestine and called for the "cessation of hostilities".

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying, "We call on the international community to come together for cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the Middle East."

"Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions. A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," the statement added.

On the other hand, the Taliban government also hailed the attack by Hamas calling it an "Israeli trampling" on the rights of Palestinians.

The statement from Afghanistan's MFA read, "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has carefully monitored the recent events in the Gaza Strip and considers the occurrence of such events to be the result of Israeli Zionists trampling on the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people and repeated insults and disrespect to Muslim holy places, and any type of defence and The resistance of the Palestinian people for freedom."

Qatar holds Israel responsible for the attack

Qatar held Israel responsible for the violence and called for the international community to take action against Tel Aviv.

The statement read, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds Israel solely responsible for the ongoing escalation due to its ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, the latest of which was the repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police."

Statement | Qatar Expresses Concern over the Developments in Gaza Strip and Calls for De-escalation

"The Ministry stresses the need for the international community to act urgently to compel Israel to stop its flagrant violations of international law, respect the resolutions of international legitimacy and the historical rights of the Palestinian people, and prevent these events from being used as a pretext to ignite a new asymmetric war against Palestinian civilians in Gaza," the statement further read.

(With inputs from agencies)





