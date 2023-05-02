Promise of 'deep friendship': US, Philippines recommit to boost military ties amid Chinese pressure

US President Joe Biden hosted Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House and reaffirmed US support for the security of the Philippines while stressing the "deep friendship" the two countries share, as worries about Chinese Navy harassment of Philippine vessels mount.

Biden spoke about the developments in the US-Philippine relationship during his Monday meeting with Marcos. This partnership has had its ups and downs through the years and was in a challenging situation when Marcos took office less than a year ago, reported The Guardian.

“We are facing new challenges and I couldn’t think of a better partner to have than you,” Biden told Marcos at the start of their Oval Office meeting.

“The United States also remains ironclad in our commitment to the defence of the Philippines, including in the South China Sea, and we will continue to support the Philippines' military modernisation goals," he added.

Marcos said the relationship was important as the Philippines and the Pacific face “possibly the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world right now. So it is only natural for the Philippines to look to its sole treaty partner in the world to strengthen and redefine the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of the rising tensions that we see now.”

Following the meeting, the White House announced the transfer to the Philippines of three C-130 planes and two coastal patrol ships. The two nations claimed to have adopted defence directives aimed at strengthening collaboration and interoperability between their militaries in all spheres of space, including cyberspace.



The Biden administration announced the start of a new trade mission to boost American investment in the Philippines' innovative economy, fresh educational initiatives, and more.

The US and the Philippines recently concluded their largest war drills ever, and Marcos' trip to Washington comes as the two air forces prepare to conduct their first joint fighter jet training in the Philippines since 1990. As Washington attempts to deter China's increasingly aggressive actions towards Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea, the Philippines this year agreed to grant the US access to four more bases on the islands.

As this takes shape, China has infuriated the Philippines by repeatedly obstructing its navy and coast guard patrols and chasing away fishing boats in waters that are close to Philippine shores but that Beijing claims as its own.

The Oval Office meeting is the latest instance of Biden's high-level diplomacy with Pacific leaders as his government deals with China's growing economic and military aggression as well as concerns over North Korea's nuclear programme. The official visit by Marcos is the first by a Philippine president to Washington in over a decade.

