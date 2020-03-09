Prince Harry and Meghan make last official royal appearance at Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry and his wife Megan bowed out of official royal duties on Monday as they joined other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey in their final public engagement before stepping back from their roles on March 31.

Also Read: Proud to serve Queen and country: Prince Harry

Meghan, wearing an emerald green dress and hat joined Harry as they took their place at Westminster Abbey in their last official royal appearance in less than two years after they got married in a royal ceremony watched by millions around the world.

The royal couple took their place behind Prince William and Kate as they exchanged pleasantries and spoke to the choir boys. They witnessed singer Alexandra Burke perform and heard a speech by Anthony Joshua on shared vision" of the Commonwealth community.

According to the agreement reached in January, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will stop using "His" or "Her Royal Highness" titles and will no longer use the "royal" title once they officially step back.

Last weekend, Prince Harry had met Queen Elizabeth, 93, at Windsor Castle to discuss his future, according to reports, the queen told Harry that they would always be welcome.

The couple had received a standing ovation as they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

The annual Commonwealth Service was the first event when the couple were seen together with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family since the exit deal in January.